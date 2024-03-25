Occupants increase use of FPV drones by almost 40% - Southern Defence Forces

The enemy used 234 FPV drones in the frontline regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, increasing their number by almost 40% compared to the previous day.

"Continuing to terrorise the civilian population of the frontline regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the enemy used 234 FPV drones, increasing their number by almost 40% compared to the previous day," the statement said.

The enemy also used 13 Lancet-type attack UAVs and dropped 269 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

"And there is a steady upward trend of at least 15% daily. But our electronic warfare is working quite well against them," the Defence Forces added.

In addition, it is reported that during the combat day, the occupiers carried out precision missile attacks on Mykolaiv region - with cruise missiles in the evening and ballistic missiles at night. They hit the open territory outside the settlements. There were no casualties.

The enemy used 9 guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles in the Orikhivsk direction to support its assault units during the attacks.

Also, after a long break, he used 2 guided aerial bombs in Kherson region.

An air strike on Tokarivka damaged a shop and a private house. There were no civilian casualties.

