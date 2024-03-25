ENG
Russian troops strike at Vovchansk, man is killed

At about 1:00 p.m., the occupiers attacked the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 65-year-old civilian man was killed in the shelling.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene and recording the next crimes of the occupiers.

