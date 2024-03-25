Consequences of Russian missile attack in Pechersk district of Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS
As a result of the Russian missile attack in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, 7 people have been reported injured. A non-residential building was damaged.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on 25 March
Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 25 March, enemy troops launched missiles at Kyiv. According to the Air Force, two ballistic missiles were destroyed, and their type is being identified. As of this moment, there are 7 victims.
The Ministry of Culture stated that part of the building of the Boichuk Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv was destroyed as a result of the fall of enemy missile fragments.
Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password