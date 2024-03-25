ENG
Consequences of Russian missile attack in Pechersk district of Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian missile attack in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, 7 people have been reported injured. A non-residential building was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on 25 March

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 25 March, enemy troops launched missiles at Kyiv. According to the Air Force, two ballistic missiles were destroyed, and their type is being identified. As of this moment, there are 7 victims.

The Ministry of Culture stated that part of the building of the Boichuk Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv was destroyed as a result of the fall of enemy missile fragments.

Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Наслідки ракетного удару по Києву

Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.

Read more: Zelenskyy on strike on Kyiv: "We never tire of repeating that Ukraine needs more air defence"

Author: 

