Zelenskyy on strike on Kyiv: "We never tire of repeating that Ukraine needs more air defence"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv and called on partners to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The President thanked the rescuers of the State Emergency Service, police, utilities and all the services involved who are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack against Kyiv this morning.

"Russian terrorists struck the capital with ballistic missiles. Unfortunately, there are damages in buildings in the usual urban area. At the moment, we know about five victims. The rubble is being cleared.

We never tire of repeating that Ukraine needs more air defence systems. This means security for our cities and saved human lives. All of us in the world who respect and protect life need to stop this terror," Zelenskyy said.

