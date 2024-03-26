Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 438,160 people (+770 per day), 6,893 tanks, 10,904 artillery systems, 13,207 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 438,160 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, Як зазначається, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.03.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 438160 (+770) people,

tanks - 6893 (+6) units,

combat armoured vehicles - 13207 (+24) units,

artillery systems - 10904 (+27) units,

MLRS - 1019 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 727 (+1) units,

aircraft - 347 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 8553 (+14),

cruise missiles - 2014 (+4),

ships /boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14498 (+44) units,

special equipment - 1789 (+4)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.