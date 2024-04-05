Pentagon on cooperation between Russia and China: These are sovereign countries, we continue to monitor

The US Department of Defence continues to closely monitor military cooperation between Russia and China.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, Censor.NET reports.

"Each of the nations that you have highlighted is a sovereign nation. And they will decide with whom they will cooperate and with whom they will not cooperate," he said in response to a question about concerns about military cooperation between RF and China.

According to Ryder, problems arise when cooperation between the parties turns into malicious activity.

"Where it becomes a problem is where we start to see malicious activity in terms of providing Russia, for example, with capabilities that it then uses in turn to attack Ukraine. ... We will continue to monitor this closely," the spokesman added.

