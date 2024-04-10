Missile attack on Odesa: two railroad workers wounded

This morning, on April 10, the enemy cynically fired ballistic missiles at critical infrastructure facilities in Odesa

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of UZ.

As noted, unfortunately, during the attack, two railway workers of the Odesa Railways were injured, they were hospitalized with injuries and traumas. Their condition is stable. All necessary assistance is being provided.

Ukrzaliznytsia hopes for a speedy recovery.

