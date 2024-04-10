ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10563 visitors online
News
3 377 12

Verkhovna Rada supports draft law on mobilization of convicts in first reading

наручники,сізо,тюрма,злочинці

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law No. 11079-1 on the mobilization of convicts.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

Мобілізація засуджених. Результати голосування

"Draft law #11079-1 on the mobilization of convicted persons was adopted as a basis. THERE WERE 281 VOTES IN FAVOR.

P.S. The risks on anti-corruption (there is also a decision of the Anti-Corruption Committee) and on serious crimes are promised to be removed by the second reading," the statement said.

Read more: Fines of up to UAH 204 thousand: Rada passes draft law to toughen penalties for mobilisation evasion

Author: 

VR (1921) TIN (7) mobilization (1104) Iaroslav Zhelezniak (88)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 