Verkhovna Rada supports draft law on mobilization of convicts in first reading

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law No. 11079-1 on the mobilization of convicts.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"Draft law #11079-1 on the mobilization of convicted persons was adopted as a basis. THERE WERE 281 VOTES IN FAVOR.



P.S. The risks on anti-corruption (there is also a decision of the Anti-Corruption Committee) and on serious crimes are promised to be removed by the second reading," the statement said.

