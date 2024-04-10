Fines of up to UAH 204 thousand: Rada passes draft law to toughen penalties for mobilisation evasion

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading for the government’s draft law No. 10379 on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences and the Criminal Code of Ukraine to increase liability for violations of mobilisation.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Parliament voted in favour of draft law No. 10379 on amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offences for violations of mobilisation," the statement said.

Zhelezniak noted that 254 MPs voted in favour of the bill.

"Attention, since the issue was passed only in the first (and not in general), the government version with all the norms has now been approved. It has many problems. And it has strict rules. Therefore, all the promised changes should then be amended for the second reading at the Committee," the MP explained.

Penalties for evading mobilisation

The original version of the draft law provided for criminal liability in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years for evading military service during mobilisation, including refusal to undergo a medical examination. It was also planned to impose significantly higher fines. In particular, violations of the legislation on defence and mobilisation in peacetime were to be fined in the amount of UAH 34,000-85,000, and in the special period - UAH 153,000-204,000.

In addition, criminal liability is introduced for refusing to undergo a medical examination.