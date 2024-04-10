Rada begins second reading of draft law on mobilisation
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has begun consideration of Draft Law No. 10449 on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding certain issues of military service, mobilisation and military registration.
This was announced by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the "ES" faction, Censor.NET reports.
"We are starting to consider the mobilisation draft law," the MP said.
