Strike on Lyptsi in Kharkiv region: death toll rises to 3, some injured. Debris removal continues (updated). VIDEO

Three people were killed in today’s attack on the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The shelling of Lyptsi killed three people: a girl of 14, women aged 43 and 59. A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman were injured," the statement said.

According to Syniehubov, the rubble is currently being cleared.

Read more: Over 300 Canadian instructors train servicemen of Armed Forces of Ukraine - General Staff

Later, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the occupiers were attacking Kharkiv region: a child and two women were killed, and four more people were injured.

"The enemy attacked the village of Lyptsi. The premises of a pharmacy and a shop were damaged, a 34-year-old woman was wounded. Rescuers rescued a 16-year-old boy from the rubble. A 14-year-old girl and two other women were fatally wounded," he said.

The Russians also attacked Vovchansk, dropping explosives on a bus from a drone. A 54-year-old man was injured.

Later, Vovchansk was again hit by airstrikes: houses and outbuildings were damaged. A man working as a watchman sustained light injuries.