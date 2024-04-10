ATO veteran Oleksandr Kozachok, who fought for his life for almost 10 years after being wounded, dies - 80th SAAB

A paratrooper from the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, Oleksandr Kozachok, who was seriously wounded in 2014, has died.

This was reported by the press service of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"An indomitable paratrooper of the 80th Air Assault Brigade, Junior Sergeant Oleksandr Kozachok, has died. The ATO veteran, who was seriously wounded in 2014, fought steadfastly for every day he lived. Oleksandr was a paratrooper with the then 80th Airmobile Brigade. He took part in the battles for Volnovakha, the defense of Luhansk airport and the city of Shchastia," the statement said.

The brigade said that in December 2014, the checkpoint near Shchastia, where Kozachok was on duty, was fired upon by Russian mercenaries.

"A grenade fragment hit me in the head. Having undergone a series of complex surgeries, he learned to walk and talk again. However, the paratrooper always tried to take an active part in the life of the veteran community. He was always a welcome guest in his home unit.

Oleksandr is a shining example of unbreakable spirit in a war for his own life. By his example of steel will, Junior Sergeant Oleksandr Kozachok left a heroic trace of struggle and was defeated by fate to the last!" the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade added.

