Kyiv increases aid to military to UAH 6.5 billion, - Klytschko

At today’s meeting, the Kyiv City Council will vote to increase assistance to the defense forces from the capital’s budget by more than UAH 1.5 billion. Thus, this year the capital has already allocated UAH 6.5 billion to the security and defense forces.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Kyiv City Council is to allocate more than UAH 1.5 billion to help our military. Of these, 995 million under the Kyiv Defender program, 30 million as a subvention to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, almost 80 million for the construction of fortifications, and almost 460 million for social benefits for defenders under the city's grant programme "Care," Klytschko said.

He reminded that at one of the previous meetings, funding for the needs of the security and defense forces had already been increased to more than UAH 5 billion.

"Now we are increasing it even more. That is, in total, Kyiv has allocated more than 6.5 billion over the period of this year. And, as I said, we continue to look for opportunities to further increase funding for the needs of the military and veterans," Klitschko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that last year Kyiv allocated almost UAH 9 billion for the needs of the Armed Forces. This is almost as much as all other regional centers together.