Ministry of Defence presented domestic jet strike UAV "Kazhan" E620
"Kazhan" E620 is a bomber-class jet attack UAV manufactured in Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ministry's press service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"'Kazhan' E620 is a Ukrainian-made bomber-class jet attack drone. The hexacopter (a drone with six propellers) can repeatedly drop ammunition or mines on targets. It is capable of carrying various ammunition at an altitude of up to 1,000 metres at a speed of up to 72 kilometres per hour and at a distance of up to 12 kilometres," the statement said.
The military said that it is possible to learn to fly the "Kazhan" quite quickly.
