Netherlands allocates €4.4 billion to help Ukraine until 2026
The Dutch government has decided to allocate more than €4 billion to help Ukraine in the period 2024-2026.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Dutch government.
"The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating an additional 4.4 billion euros for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine in the period 2024-2026," the statement said.
The Dutch government will also allocate funds to strengthen its own defence.
The country's Ministry of Defence will receive an additional 500 million euros starting in 2028, in particular, to strengthen air defence and purchase more ammunition.
