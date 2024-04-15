Enemy attacked Poltava, explosion was heard in city (updated)

An explosion occurred in Poltava during an air raid alert.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Poltava. The sound of an explosion was heard. All details are being clarified. Please remain calm and quiet. I remind you that no photos or videos can be posted!" the statement reads.

No further information on the situation in the city is currently available.

Watch more: Explosions in Luhansk, smoke rises near bus station. VIDEO