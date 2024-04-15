"Wagnerians" in Belarus are preparing new units for sabotage work in Ukraine - National Resistance Centre

Wagner PMC instructors in Belarus conducted training for the Granit Special Forces unit. They are being trained for sabotage operations on the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the eighth training of mercenaries for the war in Ukraine has ended in Belarus.

"According to the Belarusian underground, a special forces unit 'Granit' underwent combat coordination here. The training was conducted by the same instructors from the Wagner PMC, who found refuge in the territory of Russia's ally," the statement said.

Read more: Lithuania calls on EU to restrict food imports from Russia and Belarus

The National Security Service noted that the main task of such units is sabotage in Ukraine.

"The Wagnerites conduct firearms and engineering training, as well as tactical medicine. The main weapons for the Belarusian units are hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers and Kalashnikov guns.