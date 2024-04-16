NABU puts Hladkovskyi Sr. on wanted list

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has put former National Security and Defence Council Deputy Secretary Oleh Hladkovskyi on the wanted list, who is accused of abuses during the purchase of cars for the army.

This was reported by the press service of the NABU, Censor.NET reports.

"The NABU is searching for the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (Oleh Hladkovskyi - Ed.), who is accused of abuses in the procurement of vehicles for the army. He, together with the former Deputy Minister of Defense and the director of a department of the Ministry of Defense, is accused of organizing the purchase of off-road trucks at illegally increased prices under the state defense order," the statement said.

According to the NABU, the amount of damage caused to the state is over UAH 17 million.

On 19 October 2019, the HACC arrested the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council with an alternative of UAH 10.6 million bail. On 21 October 2019, he was granted bail.



In March 2022, the court transferred money in favour of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and changed the measure of restraint to a personal commitment. After that, the defendant stopped appearing at court hearings, and, according to the NABU and the SAPO, went abroad. Consequently, he was put on the wanted list.

