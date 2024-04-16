Another 49 people, including 15 children, evacuated from Donetsk region

49 residents of the Donetsk region, including 15 children and 5 people with disabilities, were evacuated to safer regions.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"This time, the decision to evacuate was made by residents of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Kramatorsk, Ukrainsk, and Novohrodivka. We managed to evacuate 15 children and 5 people with disabilities.

Today they are heading to the Rivne and Lviv regions. Coordinators will meet them there and provide all the necessary assistance," the statement said.

See more: Volunteer Soloshenko holds fundraiser to equip evacuation wagons for military. PHOTO

Filashkin stressed that the shelling of communities in the Donetsk region does not stop and it is dangerous to stay there.

"Once again, I urge everyone to make a decision to evacuate as soon as possible to save their lives and the lives of their relatives," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.