Ministry of Infrastructure: Russian missile strike in Odesa region destroyed tanks with agricultural products in Pivdennyi port

A Russian missile strike on Pivdennyi port destroyed containers of agricultural products that were to be exported to Asia and Africa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

"Two terminals in the port of Pivdennyi, which specialize in transshipment of agricultural products, were attacked. One of the terminals belongs to the world-famous Singaporean company Delta Wilmar, which has been operating in Ukraine since 2004 and also owns several agricultural processing plants. This is more than $300 million in investments and almost 1,000 jobs," the statement said.

It is noted that this is the 39th Russian attack on port infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region - 215 facilities, 153 vehicles, 8 civilian vessels were damaged and partially destroyed, and 26 civilians were injured.

"Even under such conditions, Ukraine managed to export more than 40 million tons of cargo through the Ukrainian corridor. This is significantly more than Russia allowed to export during the Grain Initiative," the Ministry of Infrastructure emphasized.