Ukrainian Armed Forces servicewoman Alla Pushkarchuk died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On April 25, 2024, a servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alla (Ruta) Pushkarchuk, died in battles with the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Olena Kozachenko on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Alla ‘Ruta’ Pushkarchuk was killed by Russians today. It is impossible to realize this... An incredible, fragile, intelligent, beautiful warrior girl, a topographical surveyor who painted basements with Zhadan's poems, decorated the houses where they lived when they changed positions with flowers and books. Despite the blood, pain, and this terrible war, she found and saw beauty around her. All along the front line, wherever she was, she rescued animals. When my husband did not get in touch, she wrote: "The generator broke down at the position, so Syvyi is not in touch. I don't know if he warned you, so I decided to write)", or sent a photo of Ihor with the caption ‘Ate and in a hat’, sent funny photos and videos from the positions. We complained a bit about each other's assholes. When I was at Zhadan's recitation, I recorded a video and promised you that we would definitely go together one day, and at one of his band's concerts I asked Zhadan for an autograph. For my birthday, you gave me a beautiful dukach (a coin as an adornment), which is now not just a gift from you, but a memory!

Ruta, it was not supposed to be like this, you were supposed to live! You had to see our victory. You are one of its symbols. Forever in our memory

My unlimited support to you, Maksym Kuka, always in touch. We wish you strength," the message reads.