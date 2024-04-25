National Guardsman Oleksandr Yushchenko was killed in battle against occupiers

Chief Sergeant of the National Guard Oleksandr Yushchenko was killed in action against the Russian invaders.

Censor.NET Уditor-in-Сhief Yurii Butusov posted this on Facebook.

"Oleksandr Yushchenko. A friend died, one of the best of us, a warrior who enlisted respect and admiration from the first moment. He had been at war from the very beginning since 2014. Cast-iron, precise, demanding of everyone, and above all of himself, a fan and leader of strict discipline and organization, who educated and led by example, by himself. He was that rare professional who could be entrusted with strangers and he guaranteed to make them into quality soldiers, he was exceptionally responsible and worked for results.

The brigade's chief sergeant, who was an example of the sergeant corps and trained hundreds of outstanding fighters. He was one of those who created an infantry battalion in accordance with NATO standards as part of the 4th Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard, he was one of those who created the Charter Brigade. Tomorrow we will bid farewell in his hometown," the journalist said.

