Border guards repel attack of Russian subversive group in Sumy region - SBGS spokesman Demchenko

Sumy region has seen the largest number of attempts by enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups to break through. A few days ago, while patrolling, Ukrainian border guards recorded an attempted entry by Russian saboteurs.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the "Espreso" TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy does not stop trying to conduct subversive activities, the most active area is Sumy region. The largest number of attempts by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are recorded there. The last group detected by the border guards and fired upon was also exposed in Sumy region," said Demchenko.

According to the SBGSU spokesman, a few days ago, while patrolling, our group spotted an attempted entry by a hostile subversive group.

"This Russian group tried to plant explosive devices on our group's movement. Our guys opened fire on the subversive group, and a small arms battle ensued. Artillery units joined in to hit the group. Anti-subversive reserves were also sent to the area to clear the area," he said.

Later, this Russian group moved beyond the state border.

Such groups can be detected 1-2 times a week, Demchenko added.

