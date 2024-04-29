Soldiers of 3rd SAB eliminated more than two hundred occupiers, fighting for "Rocket" position in Avdiivka lasted 8 days. VIDEO

Ukrainian servicemen of the 2nd assault battalion and reconnaissance companies of the 3rd separate assault brigade in Avdiivka eliminated more than 200 occupiers in the battle for the "Rocket" position. The continuous fighting lasted for 8 days.

According to Censor.NET, the ratio of casualties is impressive - Ukrainians have not lost a single person, the enemy has 30 killed in only one of the battles, and our defenders counted 240 Russian corpses around the "Rocket" position. The Ukrainian infantry showed complete superiority over the Russian infantry in these battles.

The "Rocket" position was the direction of one of the main Russian attacks, a two-storey building that blocked the approach to the railway crossing, and which our fighters held after numerous attacks by the Russian invaders.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov spoke to Ukrainian soldiers about the details of the battle. Read more about it in the exclusive material below.

