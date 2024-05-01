Ukraine and Mongolia agreed to hold political consultations at level of Foreign Ministries, - Kuleba
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed cooperation in international organizations with his Mongolian counterpart Battsetsega Batmunkhiin. The two agreed to hold political consultations at the level of the two ministries.
Kuleba said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"I had a conversation with my Mongolian counterpart Battsetsega Batmunkhiin about the development of our bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations. We agreed to hold political consultations between the Foreign Ministries," Kuleba said.
He also invited Mongolian Minister Batmunkhiin to visit Ukraine.
