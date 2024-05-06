Large-scale fire near Kropyvnytskyi, Khimrezerv enterprise burns, one person killed. VIDEO

A fire broke out at Khimrezerv in the village of Nove, Kropyvnytskyi district, Kirovohrad region. The fire has now been contained.

This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the fire in the village of Nove is not related to Russian military aggression.

Preliminary information on the fire

‘According to the preliminary definition, this is a man-made emergency. The State Emergency Service is working at the scene. I have instructed the Department of Emergency Situations and Civil Protection of the Regional State Administration to promptly engage specialists from the Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the air quality,’ Raikovych said.

Later, he said that the fire at Khimrezerv was contained.

‘Unfortunately, the rescuers found one dead person,’ he said.

Read more: Court hearing in Chervinskyi case has been postponed