Ministry of Defence: Estonia to provide Ukraine with equipment to strengthen cyberspace

Estonia will provide Ukraine with the means to strengthen its own cyberspace as part of the IT coalition.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko met with Deputy Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Cyber Command Mihkel Tikk and Head of the Cyber Policy Department and IT Coalition Coordinator of the Estonian Ministry of Defence Laura Oolup in Kyiv. The parties discussed further cooperation in implementing projects within the coalitions.

‘Estonia is a strategic partner for Ukraine, and I am grateful for its co-leadership in the IT Coalition. Thanks to our joint work, we are significantly enhancing the capabilities of our cyber specialists. We appreciate our interaction and continue to actively cooperate,’ said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

During the visit, the Estonian delegation held a number of meetings with cyber specialists from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The partners noted the professionalism of Ukrainian specialists and confirmed their readiness to continue providing expert assistance in cybersecurity.

‘The level of technological expertise in Ukraine is impressively high, especially thanks to the experience gained during the full-scale war against Russia. In addition to kinetic threats, Russian aggression also covers cyberspace. We are ready to collectively support Ukraine with the necessary means to gain an advantage on the battlefield and share experience within the framework of our strategic partnership,’ said Laura Oolup, Head of Cyber Policy at the Estonian Ministry of Defence.