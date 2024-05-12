We must accelerate many initiatives for Ukraine to win war with Russia, - Nuland

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to win the war with Russia and named the necessary conditions for victory.

Thus, in a commentary to Politico, Nuland noted that Putin has already failed in achieving his goal, as he has failed to raze Ukraine to the ground and ensure that Ukraine does not have sovereignty, independence and a democratic future, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

‘Because a democratic Ukraine, a European Ukraine, among other things, is a threat to his model of Russia, and also because it is the first building block for his great territorial ambitions,’ Nuland said.

She expressed deep confidence that Ukraine will succeed in this confrontation.

‘But we have to stay with it. We have to be sure that our allies will stay with it,’ she said.

Nuland also outlined what Ukraine's allies should do to help her win.

‘We have to accelerate many of the initiatives, such as helping Ukraine build the military of the future, deploying longer-range weapons for strategic effect, protecting critical infrastructure and the energy sector, building our own defence industrial base, as well as that of our allies and Ukraine, so that we and Ukraine build faster than Russia and China,’ she listed.