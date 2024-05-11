Latvia will transfer drones of its own production to Ukraine, - Ambassador Kutsevol

Latvia plans to supply Ukraine with drones and radar defence systems of its own production.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to Latvia Anatoliy Kutsevol in an interview with Ukrinform.

‘We never forget that Latvia has taken over coordination of the drone coalition for Ukraine. This also includes military-technical cooperation between Ukrainian and Latvian businesses. I think that over time we will have more media reports about the transfer of drones and radar defence systems manufactured in Latvia to Ukraine,’ the ambassador said.

According to him, the coalition of 155 mm shells is also developing, ‘there are other areas of cooperation, but they cannot be named now for security reasons.’

Helping Ukraine's wounded defenders

In addition, Kutsevol stressed, Ukraine is grateful to Latvia for taking in wounded soldiers.

‘The minimum programme is to provide the same number of soldiers who went for treatment as before. But there is an agreement, in particular with the Minister of Health, that we are looking for opportunities to increase this number. Now we are discussing whether it would be possible to accept 150 to 200 Ukrainian soldiers a year,’ he added.

‘Latvia supports Ukraine in all its endeavours to the maximum extent possible,’ the diplomat added.