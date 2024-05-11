Soldiers of 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade eliminate entire crew of enemy buggy in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade eliminated an entire crew of an enemy buggy from the 25th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in Netailovo.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
