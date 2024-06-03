Five people were injured as result of shelling in Donetsk region: Houses and infrastructure facility are damaged

During the day, Russian troops fired 14 times at Donetsk region, shelling Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts.

This was announced by the head of the region Vadim Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

Russians shelled Paraskoviivka, Maksymilianivka and Kostiantynivka with artillery. In Kurakhivka, 4 houses were damaged, and Kurakhove and Hannivka were also shelled in the community. The outskirts of Hannivka in the Dobropillia community came under fire.

Also, 6 houses were damaged in the Lyman community, 5 in Yampil, and 1 in Nove. A house was damaged in Kostiantynivka. The outskirts of Mykolaivka community are under fire.

Bakhmut district.

2 people were injured in Zalizne of the Toretsk community, 3 houses, 2 administrative buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 6 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and an industrial building were damaged. Two houses were destroyed in Siversk, and another one was damaged in Serebrianka.

In total, the Russians fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 49 people, including 8 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Within the last day, 5 residents of the Donetsk region were wounded as a result of Russian shelling: 2 in Bilozerska and Zalizne, 1 in Vovche.

Read more: Over last day, occupiers launched 4 missile strikes against Ukraine, dropped 46 GABs, and used 351 kamikaze drones. There were 60 combat engagements - General Staff