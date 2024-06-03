Russian convoy in Kursk region is destroyed by strike of 53rd and 103rd brigades of Ukrainian Armed Forces. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a convoy of military trucks near the village of Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The defeat of a Russian convoy in the Kursk region. The soldiers of the 53rd Mechanised Brigade of the Malibu Division and the Wings to Hell of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces routed this column. Some of the equipment "escaped", some was destroyed," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: Total combat losses of RF since beginning of war - about 511,130 people (+1270 per day), 7779 tanks, 13,280 artillery systems, 15,002 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS