Almost 100% of drones are manufactured in Ukraine, most by private businesses, - Ministry of Defense

Almost all drones are currently manufactured in Ukraine. Most of them are made by private businesses.

This was stated by Deputy Defence Minister Dmytro Klimenkov, Censor.NET reports.

"Drones. The priority is also very important. Almost 100% of all products are developed in Ukraine. In this sector, a large part is occupied by private business. This is good because it is also about the economy," he said.

Klimenkov added that the Defence Procurement Agency recently announced a competitive tender via Prozorro for the purchase of 20,000 drones, with an estimated cost of up to UAH 3 billion.

"We have already held part of this auction. We got very good results both in terms of product and price. About 7 thousand drones have already been contracted. About 7,000 more have been tendered and are now being tested and qualified. More than UAH 1 billion of the budget has been used and we are moving along this path," the Deputy Minister explained.

According to him, we are talking about a wide range of drones.

