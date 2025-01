Operators of the FPV drones of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade are effectively training in their area in the Avdiivka sector at night.

In the published video, our aerial bombers deprived the enemy of two T-72 tanks, one T-90 tank, two MTLBs and four Ural trucks, Censor.NET reports.

