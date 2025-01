On the morning of June 4, 2024, an explosion was heard in Odesa during an air raid alert. This was reported in the telegram channel of Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in the city!" he said.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, calls on residents of the region to take shelter.

Read more: Enemy hit Odesa port infrastructure yesterday - Defense Forces