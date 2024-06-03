Enemy hit Odesa port infrastructure yesterday - Defense Forces

The Russian army attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile last night, and there were hits to the port infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on Odesa. It hit the port infrastructure," the statement said.

In total, 200 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded flying in the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces over the past day. The occupiers are putting pressure with artillery shelling, air strikes, using a large number of attack drones of various types, and do not stop aerial reconnaissance.

"Continuing to terrorize civilians in the frontline areas of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the enemy used 270 FPV drones, 3 Lancet attack UAVs, and dropped 347 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications," the military said.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of June 2, 2024, an air raid alert was announced in the southern regions of Ukraine. An explosion occurred in Odesa.

