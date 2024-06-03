Due to Russian psyop on "staging civilian deaths" Prokudin asks Kherson residents not to come out on the streets without urgent need. VIDEO

Russian propagandists are spreading another psyop stating that "a provocation is being planned in Kherson to stage the deaths of civilians".

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

However, he reminds us that it is the Russian occupiers who have been destroying Kherson for a year and a half, maiming and killing Kherson residents, and hitting civilian objects.

"So it's obvious that the only threat to the townspeople is the Russian military. And it is from them that we can now expect terrible provocations. Dear residents of Kherson, please do not go out in the streets in the near future without an urgent need. And be sure to respond to air raid alerts. Take care of yourselves and your families!" Prokudin said.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: missile attack on recreation center in Slobozhanske community and GAB strike in Izium district. One person was killed and one wounded