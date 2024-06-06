Russians shelled Kherson massively at night. VIDEO+PHOTOS

At night, the Russian army attacked the Epicentre in Kherson and shelled residential areas of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Five fires broke out simultaneously at different addresses. Three residential buildings, outbuildings, 8 cars and a defunct construction hypermarket were on fire. All forces and means were deployed to eliminate the consequences of hostile shelling," the statement said.

Fortunately, the SES noted, the construction hypermarket is currently closed, so there were no injuries.

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson СMA, Russians shelled Kherson, Antonivka and Inzhenerne 21 times during the day.

"7 private and 2 multi-storey buildings, a shopping centre, power lines and the Internet, a shop, a hypermarket, a medical centre and 2 civilian cars were damaged. There were no casualties," the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupants shelled Kherson. A local resident is wounded













That night, the Russian army relentlessly attacked Kherson 😔



❗️



Until the morning, Kherson firefighters were extinguishing fires, and the enemy continued to shell residential areas of the city.