3 attacks are underway in Vovchansk area, battle is taking place near Terny - General Staff

During the past day, June 7, 2024, 101 combat clashes took place at the front. Almost 40 combat clashes have already been recorded since the beginning of the new era.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

In general, during the past day, the Russian invaders launched three missiles and 101 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas (in particular, using seven missiles and 70 GABs), carried out more than 3,500 attacks from various types of weapons, 89 of them from rockets salvo fire systems.

Hit the enemy

The Air Force and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 16 personnel gathering places, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot, a military equipment concentration area, and two control points.

The situation since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, 34 combat clashes have already taken place. The Russian invaders carried out 12 airstrikes with sixteen guided air bombs and 513 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, three attacks by the occupiers in the Vovchansk region are currently ongoing. The situation is under control. Last day, the invaders lost 136 people on the way. Five artillery systems, seven cars, and a unit of special equipment were destroyed. 36 enemy personnel shelters and one ammunition warehouse were hit.

The situation is tense in the Kupiansk direction. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been three combat clashes. In the area of ​​Makiivka, the attack was repulsed, and two attacks continue near Hrekivka and Nevske.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, a battle is taking place in the Lyman direction near Terny, without success for the enemy.

In the Siversk direction, five attempts of the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, and Vyiimka were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, two enemy assaults were repulsed in the Ivanivskyi and Andriivka districts.

"In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

The enemy continues to try to break through our defenses in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, and Novopokrovske. Today there have already been 10 clashes. Four attacks were repulsed. Five more - ongoing. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

According to detailed information, in the Pokrovsk direction, yesterday the enemy lost 261 occupiers killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, three cannons and mortars, six cars, and a unit of special equipment were destroyed.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy twice launched assault operations near Paraskoviivka. One attack was successfully repelled. The battle continues.

The situation in the South

In the Orihiv direction, the Russian aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to improve the tactical position in the Novoprokopivka area.

In the Prydniprovsy direction, the occupiers once tried to push back our defenders in the Krynky area. Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, exhaust its combat potential, and stabilize the situation.