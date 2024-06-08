Occupiers shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region. Two people were injured

In the afternoon of June 8, Russian invaders shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region. As a result of the enemy attack, two men were wounded.

This was reported by Kherson RMA on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Bilozerka once again came under enemy fire. As a result of the Russian shelling, two local residents who were on the street at the time were injured," RMA said in a statement.

It is noted that the 81-year-old victim was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds to the neck, shoulder blade, shoulder, hip and lower leg.

The other, 69-year-old victim, was diagnosed with a penetrating wound to the chest and abdomen, multiple shrapnel wounds to the limbs.

Doctors provide the necessary assistance to both victims.

We will remind you that on Saturday, June 8, the Russians shelled Mylove community in the Kherson region. A woman died as a result of an enemy attack.