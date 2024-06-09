There will be no power outages today - DTEK (updated)
Today, June 9, 2024, there will be no light restrictions in Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.
"June 9: light restrictions have been canceled. Good news. According to updated information from Ukrenergo, today we will be able to go through a day without blackout schedules," the message reads.
"Remember that the situation in the power system remains extremely tense. Please consume light sparingly," DTEK emphasizes.
Subsequently, "Ukrenergo" confirmed the information.
