ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12254 visitors online
News
2 754 45
energy (521) DTEK (85) energy outages (154)

There will be no power outages today - DTEK (updated)

світло

Today, June 9, 2024, there will be no light restrictions in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

"June 9: light restrictions have been canceled. Good news. According to updated information from Ukrenergo, today we will be able to go through a day without blackout schedules," the message reads.

"Remember that the situation in the power system remains extremely tense. Please consume light sparingly," DTEK emphasizes.

Subsequently, "Ukrenergo" confirmed the information.

укренерго скасувало відключення

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 