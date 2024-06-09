In morning, occupiers shelled Oleksandrivka in Kherson region, woman was injured

This morning, June 9, the Russian army set fire to Oleksandrivka, which is in the Stanislav district of the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson RMA.

"A 53-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling. She was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as a contusion. Doctors provided assistance to the victims on the spot, she refused to be hospitalized," the report said.

Also remind, that one person was killed and four others were injured due to Russian aggression in the Kherson region last night.

