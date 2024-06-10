Russian army attacked even more intensively in Pokrovsk, Orikhivsk and Siversk directions during week - General Staff

Over 700 combat engagements took place during the week. Russia launched 15 missile strikes and 431 air strikes, including 367 with GABs. The Russians fired 21,000 times, including 733 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovalev during a telethon.

Situation in Kharkiv region

During the week, Russian troops carried out 35 attacks in the Kharkiv sector near Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped the enemy's offensive.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russians conducted offensive actions in the area of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Druzheliubivka, Ivanivka and north-east of Druzheliubivka in Kharkiv region, and Miasozharivka and Andriivka in Luhansk region. The defenders repelled 73 attacks over the week.

Hostilities in the East

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 37 attacks in the Lyman sector in the areas of Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region, Terny and Torske in Donetsk region

In the Siverskyi sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 63 attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Verkhniokamianske, Mykolaivka, Vyimka, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 58 attacks near Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to break through the defences near Kurdiumivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 252 attacks by the occupiers near Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, Solovyove, Prohres, Nevelske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove in Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the offensive in the area of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The enemy attempted to break through the defences 78 times over the past week.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 34 attacks in the vicinity of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 40 times near Robotyne, Novodanylivka and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers conducted 26 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krynky, Kherson region.

