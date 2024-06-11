Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s global recovery will be after end of war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's global recovery can only be discussed after the war.

The head of state said this during a press conference with Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the recovery. Of course, global recovery will take place after the war. There is no point in motivating Ukrainians now with some slogans (about returning from abroad - Ed.). After the war is over, I am sure that everyone will come to rebuild our country. Because there will be jobs, there will be security, and I believe there will be great motivation,’ the president said.

Zelenskyy stressed that if those who want to come to Ukraine and help rebuild the country did so today in a difficult moment, such a decision would be supported.

