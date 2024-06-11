Soldiers of 10th Brigade destroy Russian "Borisoglebsk-2" electronic warfare system in Donetsk sector. VIDEO (updated)

Ukrainian soldiers of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" destroyed a Russian RB-301B "Borisoglebsk-2" multifunctional electronic warfare system.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, in a commentary to LIGA.net.

According to him, soldiers of the 10th Brigade carried out the attack using an FPV drone east of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Earlier, the same brigade captured the same occupier's complex as a trophy in March 2012.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed Borisoglebsk-2 for the first time in October 2023.

What is known about "Borisoglebsk-2"?

The first eight systems were delivered to the Russian army in 2013, and 14 more were delivered in 2014-15.

"Borisoglebsk-2" includes a R-300KMV control centre and individual vehicles with various electronic equipment. Among other things, there are radio reconnaissance facilities that are needed to detect radio signals and provide data about them.

In its full configuration, it includes nine different machines with a set of equipment, which are placed on the MT-LB chassis (the so-called "motor ski"), modified to accommodate new special equipment.

Russian troops claim that this electronic warfare station takes "about 15 minutes" to deploy all equipment and prepare for combat operations upon arrival.

