Destruction of a three-storey building with Russian invaders by FPV drone alone. VIDEO
The soldiers of the "Kurt & Company" unit of the 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed a three-storey building where the occupiers were hiding with an FPV drone alone.
The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Escadron, Censor.NET reports.
