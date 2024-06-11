ENG
Destruction of a three-storey building with Russian invaders by FPV drone alone. VIDEO

The soldiers of the "Kurt & Company" unit of the 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed a three-storey building where the occupiers were hiding with an FPV drone alone.

The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Escadron, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9088) elimination (5073)
