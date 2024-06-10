Aviation activity in Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The aerial reconnaissance men of the 47th separate mechanized brigade filmed the unique work of Ukrainian aviation in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk direction.

The crew did not specify when the video was filmed, Censor.NET reports.

We would like to add that the Pokrovsk direction is currently one of the hottest on the frontline. Four firefights took place in this sector since the beginning of the day. Two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Novopokrovske were repelled.

