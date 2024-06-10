ENG
Satellite images of aftermath of Ukrainian Armed Forces missile strike on facility in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea. PHOTO

Planet Labs satellite recorded the result of a missile strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a Russian military facility on the night of 10 June 2024. The images show the aftermath of a large-scale fire near the railway in the city of Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Schemes.

Супутникові знімки ураженого об’єкту окупантів у Джанкої

On the morning of 10 June, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian military had hit a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in Dzhankoi: "None of our missiles fired were intercepted by the enemy's 'highly effective' air defence."

наслідки удару по Джанкою в окупованому Криму
наслідки удару по Джанкою в окупованому Криму

Currently, the quality of satellite imagery does not allow us to accurately identify the type of equipment affected. However, it can be seen that the object appeared here in May 2024, and later fortifications were also built nearby.

The Russian Ministry of Defence did not comment on the Ukrainian Armed Forces missile strike or its consequences.

