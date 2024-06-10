Border guard Andrii met his dog after two years of captivity. VIDEO

Border guard Andrii was among those captured in 2022. For two years he waited to return home, and his dream has finally come true. Now he has met his four-legged assistant Rem.

The video of the meeting was shown by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Back in 2022, a border guard came out of the Ilyich plant in Mariupol with Rem in his arms. They were together in a foreign land and shared a 330-gram lunch. Sartana, Olenivka... Then Rem had a long way to go home, and Andrii had to face the unknown. The friends had not seen each other for more than two years and... finally met," the SBGS said.

The last exchange of prisoners took place on 31 May. 75 of our servicemen returned home. Among those who returned home are soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Navy, Air Force, border guards and four civilian women.

