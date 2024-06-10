Military photographer Arsen Fedosenko died at front defending Ukraine. PHOTO

One of the best photographers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Arsen Fedosenko, was seriously wounded at the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Arsen's friends and comrades-in-arms.

The death of the photographer was reported by a soldier and designer Taras Ishchyk.

"It's a sadness and indescribable pain, because I met him at the Book Arsenal, we talked about the service, but we never took a photo together, because he was always on the other side of the camera. He died like a hero, because he was one. RIP, Arsen, thank you for everything we did together," he said.

Former MP Boryslav Bereza also wrote about the death of the soldier. He said that Arsen Fedosenko was a very talented man and a master of his craft.

Fedosenko joined the Armed Forces in the spring of 2022.

He noted that in May, Fedosenko and a group of journalists travelled along the frontline and made reports about the military.

"He was smiling and taking photos. At zero risk. A war photographer always risks his life so that we can see more. Many of the photos you have seen in the StratCom feed are his work. He showed us all the faces of Ukrainian heroes in pixels. He was... The word "was" is terrible. The Russians killed him. The KGB," Bereza wrote.

"Our Arsen Fedosenko has passed away... A friend, a colleague, a very valuable person... There are no words to describe the pain and despair of this loss... Only 9 days ago, we met at the Book Arsenal, where Arsen told me about the StratCom project he and his colleagues were doing for this event, Stories of Those Who Chose to Fight," wrote Serhiy Klimov, a friend of the deceased, owner of the Uwines portal.

According to Klimov, the Ukrainian hero will be buried in Kyiv.

The last post on Fedosenko 's Facebook page was dedicated to Journalist's Day, 6 June.

"To be open. To accept and let other people's pain pass through you. Maintain objectivity. Earn the trust of the interlocutor. Remember everyone you talked to last and their dreams. To do everything so that we know the heroes and do not forget the enemies," he signed the post with his own photos.

What we know about the photographer Arsen Fedosenko

Prior to the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian soldier was a photographer.

Fedosenko is a graphic artist by training. He started shooting during his second year at the institute, in 1996. He has worked in the publishing, advertising, and educational sectors, always remaining an artist.

Since 2010, he has been engaged in artistic and cultural photo projects in cooperation with the National Philharmonic of Ukraine and the Italian Embassy.

Arsen is the author of many photo exhibitions. His works of various genres are known in Ukraine and abroad, and are kept in private collections in Ukraine, Norway, and Germany.

For five years, Fedosenko worked with wine, visiting wineries in Ukraine and photographing winemakers.

You can help the family of the deceased using the details of Arsen's wife's card: 5457 0822 5628 6910.